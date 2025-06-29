Milwaukee police officer on life support, shot Thursday near 25th and Garfield

article

The Brief Two Milwaukee police officers were shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night. As of Sunday, June 29, Officer Kendall Corder is on life support following the injuries he sustained in the line of duty. The other officer, Christopher McCray, was released from the hospital on Saturday.



Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder is on life support at the hospital after he was shot near 25th and Garfield on Thursday night.

According to a post on the Milwaukee Police Association Facebook page:

"As of this morning, Officer Corder is still on life support. He has not passed.

"MPA President Ayala has been in touch with senior members [of] the officer’s family - those who have barely left his side since Thursday’s tragic shooting. He remains on life support. He has not reached his End of Watch. We ask that you use caution when sharing erroneous information on social media. The family has been through enough."

MPA update on Officer Kendall Corder.

This is a breaking news update. The original report is available below. Check back for updates.

Police officers shot

The backstory:

Two Milwaukee police officers were shot and wounded near 25th and Garfield on June 26. MPD said the suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning.

The officers responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a suspect with a weapon. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner said it got upgraded to shots fired while officers were on the way.

Scene near 25th and Garfield, Milwaukee

When they arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire. Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala described it as "an ambush."

The two officers were taken to Froedtert Hospital, a Level I Trauma Center. Four officers have now been shot in the line of duty in the past five months, three of them in the past two weeks.

Multiple sources confirmed to FOX6 News that Officer Corder was in grave condition after the shooting. The other officer, 29-year-old Christopher McCray, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Association said Corder had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper arm – and at least one that hit his chest, causing severe injuries to his heart. Meanwhile, officials said McCray suffered a gunshot wound to the back and foot.

What we know:

The suspect was arrested later without incident at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday. Multiple law enforcement sources told FOX6 News the suspect is 22-year-old Tremaine Jones.

Jones was moved into the Milwaukee County Jail on Saturday. At this point, he has not been criminally charged.

Court records show Jones has one conviction after he was caught riding in a stolen Kia and then ran from officers. He took a deferred prosecution agreement in that case, meaning he took a deal to avoid a sentence.

Tremaine Jones

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund