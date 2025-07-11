Milwaukee police officer Kendall Corder funeral, visitation Friday

The Brief A public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m. Following the service, interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield. Corder’s family asked for his committal service to be private.



Kendall Corder will be laid to rest on Friday. The Milwaukee police officer, shot near 25th and Garfield last month, died of his injuries on June 29. He was 32 years old.

Officers from agencies across the country are in town too to pay their respects. Many of them are associated with the Brotherhood for the Fallen nonprofit.

Funeral arrangements

What we know:

Kendall Corder

The Milwaukee Police Department's Honor Guard will pay tribute to Officer Corder during the funeral service.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Association provided information.



