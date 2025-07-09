Milwaukee police officer Corder dies; funeral preparation underway

The Brief A public visitation for officer Kendall Corder will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 11, at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield. Funeral services will then commence at 2:30 p.m. Corder was shot on Thursday, June 26, and succumbed to his injuries the following Sunday.



In two days, the Milwaukee Police Department will say goodbye to fallen officer Kendall Corder.

Right now, funeral preparations are underway to honor his life of service.

What we know:

Granite will soon bear the name of Officer Corder. The 32-year-old will be laid to rest on Friday, July 11, in Brookfield at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Prior to the interment, a funeral will be held at Elmbrook Church.

Cemetery president Garrett Rose is working to make sure everything is seamless.

What they're saying:

"This morning, we met with the Milwaukee Police Department to discuss the ends and outs of the park, when the procession comes in off Capitol Drive," Rose said. "Our goal is to make sure this family’s needs, wants are all taken care of with no worries."

Flags initially placed on the property for the Fourth of July celebrations will remain for the procession, honoring the officer shot in the line of duty.

"One thing we can do to show our appreciation for him," Rose said.

He said they are expecting a large turnout.

"What we do is we talk about cars. And we think there’s going to be 300–500 vehicles," Rose said. "Then you multiply that two people in each car. 1,000-2,000 people."

The path is currently empty, but on Friday, police and family will walk the same sidewalk to guide Corder to his final resting place.

"The casket will be taken out of the funeral coach, and we’ll slowly walk Kendall and the family up the sidewalk around the north side of the building," Rose said.

Dig deeper:

He said Corder’s family asked for his committal service to be private.

Rose also noted that the cemetery gifted the crypt to the family. So when they bury the fallen officer, all they need to focus on will be the memories and the legacy attached to his name.

Cemetery staff said Corder will be laid to rest not far from at least two other fallen MPD officers, Peter Jerving and Michael Michalski.

Officers shot

The backstory:

Officer Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on June 26. Police said the gunman "ambushed" the officers.

Kendall Corder memorial

McCray was released from the hospital on Saturday. Corder did not survive, succumbing to his injuries on Sunday.

How you can help

What you can do:

If you are looking for a way to help the families of the officers, you can donate to MPA Fallen Heroes, Inc. According to the website, every dollar offers immediate emergency aid for injured officers and supports long-term recovery for officers and their families.

MPA Fallen Heroes Fund