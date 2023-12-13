Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak visitation, funeral

article

Hundreds of people showed up at Southbrook Church in Franklin on Wednesday, Dec. 13 to remember Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak.

Nowak, 30, died from injuries suffered in an off-duty car crash in Oak Creek. The car he was driving crashed into a semi which was attempting a U-turn.

James Nowak; Oak Creek crash near Pennsylvania and College

Nowak served on the Milwaukee Police Department for more than a decade.

At least eight officers have died – either on-duty or off-duty – since 2018. Most of those officers had ties to Milwaukee Police District 4, including fallen Officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty in February.

MPD officer deaths since 2018

In November, police began fundraising to send Jerving's coworkers to Washington D.C. in his honor. Nowak, who was Jerving's former partner, was among those gathered. The 30-year-old died a week later.

Nowak's visitation at Southbrook Church began at 9 a.m. Wednesday. A funeral follows at 2 p.m. The church will not stream the service at the family's request.