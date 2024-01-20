article

A Milwaukee police officer, 30-year-old Frank Williams, is charged with felony child abuse – as well as suffocation and strangulation. Williams is currently suspended by the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to Children's Wisconsin on Wednesday, Jan. 17 in response to a child abuse complaint.

A Milwaukee police sergeant conducted a "minimal facts interview" of the child, the victim, in the emergency room at the hospital. The child indicated Williams "whooped" them with a belt, resulting in bruising on the child's left thigh, the complaint states. The sergeant also observed "7 to 8 distinct brown and reddish bruises on (the child's) left thigh."

On Jan. 18, the next day, a forensic interview of the child was conducted at the Racine Child Advocacy Center. The child told an investigator Williams beat them and gave them a "whooping" everywhere on their body because they were supposed to take a nap, but stayed awake.

According to the criminal complaint, the child said at one point, Williams beat them with a belt, and then put his hands around their throat and choked them. The child said this was not the first time this had happened.

Public records show Williams has been an officer with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than seven years. He was arrested Thursday morning at his home on the city's northwest side.

The complaint indicates if Williams was convicted on either of the two charges he faces, he could face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.