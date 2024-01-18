article

A Milwaukee police officer has been arrested and suspended as part of a child abuse investigation, the department announced Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a hospital for a child abuse investigation around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. The 7-year-old victim was treated for non-fatal injuries, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Public records show the suspect in the investigation is a 30-year-old officer with more than seven years of service with the department. That officer was arrested Thursday morning at his home on the city's northwest side and jailed on a child abuse charge. MPD said he was placed on full suspension.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review criminal charges. FOX6 News is not naming the officer at this time because he has not been formally charged with a crime.