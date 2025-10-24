article

Milwaukee police officers held a fundraiser on Friday to honor fallen Officer Kendall Corder.

The money raised will be used to help send officers to Washington next year for National Police Week, where they can honor Corder, who was killed in the line of duty in June.

"Police Week has always been considered a sobering experience where we've been able to go in solidarity with our brothers and sisters and the families of the fallen officers and just kind of have the proper sendoff that we feel like they deserve," said MPD Officer John Parlier. "It doesn't bring them back, but at least it gives us some type of peace knowing they're being honored in a way we feel is appropriate."

The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Death Response Team is collecting online donations via Venmo: @LEDR_Team

Officer Kendall Corder

Corder, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty this summer. He had just over six years of experience on the job, and his family told FOX6 News he had wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.

Corder and his partner, Christopher McCray, were shot near 25th and Garfield on the night of June 26. They were initially called for a report of a person with a weapon, which was upgraded to shots fired while they were on the way.

When the officers arrived and stepped out of their squad, they were unexpectedly shot in an alley. Assistant Police Chief Nicole Waldner noted the officers were unable to return fire.

Corder dropped to the ground, and McCray – who had been shot in the foot, leg and back – ran to grab Corder's firearm and protect him, according to a criminal complaint. Backup officers and a tactical team arrived shortly after the shooting.

McCray survived. Corder died of his injuries days later.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Tremaine Jones with intentional homicide, attempted homicide and endangering safety in connection to the shooting that killed Corder and wounded McCray.

Milwaukee County prosecutors also charged two other people in connection to the shooting.

Court records show 19-year-old Jermela Kittler is charged with harboring/aiding a felon, and 22-year-old Bryshawn Tyler is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.