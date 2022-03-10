Milwaukee police district safety proposals discussed

The Milwaukee Police Department has new security proposals for its stations after a shooting inside District 5 in late February.

Those proposals were shared with the Common Council's Public Safety and Health Committee, which discussed the matter on Thursday, March 10.

"The public and police officers have important points of contact inside our MPD district stations daily, and it is important for everyone’s safety to make sure those facilities are secure and as welcoming as possible," Alderwoman Milele Coggs said in a statement. "It is important to the (Common) Council that measures be taken by the Milwaukee Police Department to guarantee general safety for city employees and the public."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Darreon Parker-Bell is accused of opening fire inside District 5 on Feb. 25. Investigators say he was upset and was trying to talk with police about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in police custody there two days prior.

The 23-year-old was shot by police a few blocks away from the station after he ran off. No officers ended up being injured.

Darreon Parker-Bell

"They understand the dangers that they have on the street, but they are demanding that their workplaces be secure," said Andrew Wagner with the Milwaukee Police Association. "When they come into the district, they really expect that place to be safe and secure, so they can relax and do their reports, without always having to look around their shoulder."

MPD is now receiving bids on installation of bulletproof glass at the counters inside police stations. Installation of metal detectors at the doors is also being discussed, as are door chimes and added surveillance. Right after the shooting, the police department offered staff the option of wearing bulletproof vets inside.

"It’s a security measure that’s necessary," Wagner said.

Milwaukee Police District 5

But who is going to pay for those upgrades?

"If it happens at one station, it clearly could happen somewhere else," Alderman Mark Borkowski said. "Something of this importance, we could find a way to make it work. So I can tell you in this particular case, money is not an issue."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Thank god that nobody from the community, nor our employees, neither sworn nor civilian, were injured in this," MPD Chief of Staff Nicholas DeSiato said.

The police department heard from staff about what to do, and called other departments who have experienced violence at their stations. A lot of the ideas are still in the planning stages; one MPD inspector said the department will be talking to Chief Jeffrey Norman next week.

Police also told FOX6 News that a person was arrested Wednesday after allegedly jumping the counter at District 5 early Wednesday morning, March 9. It was determined that mental health services were needed, and the person was taken to for evaluation.