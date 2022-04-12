Milwaukee Police District 5 shooting; man accused in court

Darreon Parker-Bell, the man accused of opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5, will be in court Tuesday, April 12 for an arraignment.

Parker-Bell was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

Darreon Parker-Bell

Security footage shows Parker-Bell and an officer speaking at a counter inside the station on Feb. 25. Parker-Bell allegedly inquired about an in-custody death that had happened earlier that week, and the officer said that information could not be released – citing the pending investigation.

Parker-Bell was then seen on the video pulling out a gun and firing shots inside the station. There are other people seen in the lobby and behind the counter.

Security shots Darreon Parker-Bell open fire inside MPD District 5

An officer returned fire, and Parker-Bell ran out of the lobby and into the neighborhood. Officers then pursued him on foot.

Officers found Parker-Bell and ordered him to drop the gun. He did not, and turned toward police – at which time an officer fired, captured on bodycamera video.

Bodycam footage of officer ordering Parker-Bell to drop his gun before firing his own gun.

Parker-Bell continued to flee, but was later found – still armed – and was again ordered to drop his gun. He did not comply, allegedly pointed the gun toward officers, and officers fired multiple shots – striking and wounding Parker-Bell.

Officers treated him at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital several days later and placed back into law enforcement custody. Court records show a judge set cash bond at $500,000.