Milwaukee police in-custody death of Keishon Thomas, video released

Milwaukee police on Friday, April 8 released a community briefing related to the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas in February.

Police said they pulled over Thomas just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 near 20th and Capitol for a moving violation. He had a bench warrant for theft two years ago.

As seen on the arresting officer's body camera video, Thomas was taken into custody without incident. Later, police state, an officer reached into Thomas' pants pocket. At that time Thomas tried to ingest a substance believed to be narcotics and said: "I ate the little, the little smoke I had."

Body camera footage during arrest of Keishon Thomas

During the intake process, security cameras showed Thomas pull something else off his person, and it dropped on the floor near a garbage can.

A routine medical questionnaire was administered, during which Thomas appeared alert. The booking process was completed without incident. Thomas said he ingested drugs before he was stopped. An officer is heard in the video offering to take him to the hospital multiple times for medical care, but he refused – saying he didn't want to go and that he was a "little high."

He was placed in a holding cell without incident around 3 a.m. During a cell block check around 6 p.m., an officer noticed Thomas was not breathing, went in to check on him and ran to call for help. A group of officers, seen on video, ran back to the cell and began rendering aid.

EMS personnel came and attempted live-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The cause of Thomas' death remains unknown, but is under investigation. The medical examiner listed his death as an "accident."

Officers respond to cell where Keishon Thomas was found not breathing

The law requires an outside to investigate these types of deaths. In this case, the Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigating agency.

Three Milwaukee police officers were suspended with pay – pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

WARNING: The video below contains images that some viewers may find disturbing.