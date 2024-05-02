Milwaukee detective gets community service for disorderly conduct

article

A Milwaukee Police Department detective accused last year of inappropriately touching a woman at a party while off-duty was sentenced on Thursday to 25 hours of community service for disorderly conduct.

Travis Jung, 38, was originally charged with two misdemeanors – fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct – in the case. Court records show Jung pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct in April. The sexual assault charge was dropped.

Because both counts were misdemeanors, a conviction would not automatically disqualify Jung from employment. As of April 14, he was suspended without pay amid a pending internal investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

The allegations stemmed from an incident in January 2023. Members of the Milwaukee Police Department were gathered in the Third Ward for an event, and a criminal complaint said a woman recognized detective Jung from work, though she didn't know him personally.

Prosecutors said Jung asked the woman to dance with his wife, before asking if she was coming back to the hotel with them. The complaint said, as she walked away, Jung slapped her butt.

Later, while posing for a photo, the complaint states Jung jumped in behind the woman, reached under her clothing and touched her genitalia.