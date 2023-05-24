Off-duty Milwaukee police detective accused; sex assault of woman

A detective with the Milwaukee Police Department is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a party while off-duty in January. Travis Jung, 37, is charged with two misdemeanors:

Fourth-degree sexual assault

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 19, the victim in this case was at a function with "members of the (Milwaukee) police department." The victim noticed Jung talking with a friend and joined the conversation. When the friend walked away, the complaint states "the defendant began making inappropriate comments to (the victim)." When two others joined the conversation and the victim began to walk away, "the defendant slapped her buttocks," the complaint said. The victim indicated she "wanted to confront the defendant but...did not want to cause a scene."

The complaint goes on to say, when the victim went to the bathroom, he saw a woman and realized it was someone the defendant knew. The victim went out and told the defendant about this. The complaint states the "defendant responded he doesn't care about (this person) and asked (the victim), 'are you coming back to the hotel with us?'" The victim walked away.

During a group photo, the complaint states "the defendant jumped into the photo" and reached under the victim's clothing to touch her. The criminal complaint states the victim later identified Jung in a photo array.

"While it is a severe allegation the defendant has no criminal record as such," said Prosector Jeremy Hager.

Jung investigates crimes for 15 years. The Milwaukee Police Department said Jung has been suspended since the incident and released the following statement:

"The Milwaukee Police Department holds all members to the highest degree of integrity and if any member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable. He is fully suspended. An internal investigation is pending."

Jung was made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, May 24. FOX6 News tried speaking with him, but he and his attorney stayed silent.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, and had a signature bond set at $3,500. If convicted, he faces 12 months in prison and fines up to $11,000.