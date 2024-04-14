Milwaukee police detective accused of assault; trial beginning

A Milwaukee police detective accused of sexual assault is set to stand trial Monday, April 14, for an incident that happened last year.

For the last 15 years, Travis Jung has investigated cases for the Milwaukee Police Department.

He's now facing his own case, because as a law professor said a badge doesn't shield you from the law.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

It's January 19, 2023.

Travis Jung

Members of the Milwaukee Police Department are gathered in the Third Ward for an event.

A criminal complaint says a woman recognized detective Jung from work, though she didn't know him personally.

Prosecutors say Jung asked the woman to dance with his wife, before asking if she was coming back to the hotel with them.

The complaint says as she walked away, Jung slapped her butt.

Later, while posing for a photo.

The complaint says Jung jumped in behind her, reached under clothing and touched her genitalia, causing her to cry.

"If this was an instance where he touched someone sexually without their consent, then his badge is no defense," John Gross is a clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

He says the photos could be pivotal evidence for prosecutors.

"You would see the reaction of the complaining witness in this case to being touched inappropriately, and so, that could be some very powerful visual evidence," he said.

Conversely, he expects the defense to focus on Jung's character, and brush off the allegations as accidental.

"Most likely, the defendant will attempt to say that this was inadvertent touching, accidental touching," he said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

But as Gross points out, that defense could be difficult.

"It's hard when the complaint is very specific about the nature of the sexual contact, for that to be construed as accidental."

Prosecutors charged Jung with two misdemeanors. That means a conviction would not automatically disqualify him from employment.

Jung is currently suspended with pay, and an internal investigation is pending.

