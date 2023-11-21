Milwaukee police chase, drugs confiscated; man now charged

article

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following a police chase on the city's north side on Nov. 16. The accused is Timmie Crosley – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Flee or elude an officer

Possession of a firearm by a felon (two counts)

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (THC)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were in a marked squad on Thursday evening, Nov. 16 when they spotted a car with Nevada license plates and extremely dark tint. They activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle initially pulled over to the side of the road near 51st and Silver Spring. However, before the officers could get out of the squad, the car accelerated quickly east on Silver Spring in an attempt to flee, the complaint says. A police chase began -- and the driver they were chasing was driving recklessly, driving in the bus lane, and reaching speeds of near 85 miles per hour, the complaint says.

When the driver got to roughly 26th and Silver Spring, he got out of the car and fled on foot into nearby yards. One officer saw the driver "clutching at his right waist as if he was steadying a firearm," the complaint says. Officers located the driver a short time later as "he attempted to enter a random resident's house through the back door," the complaint says. A key chain with the key fob for his vehicle was found on the ground next to the driver.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A police K-9 was brought in to check for any firearms that may have been discarded during the foot chase. That K-9 located a "black Smith and Wesson Shield firearm" in the defendant's path.

When officers conducted a search of the car, they "located one clear plastic bag with a twist tie. The bag contained three smaller twist tied bags containing a green plant like material suspected of being marijuana," the complaint says. The officers also found more twist tied bags in a cubby under the radio and within the driver door handle. The complaint says there were also "various packaging materials, 'Mylar bags' (contained print 'each contains cannabis'), cellphones and a digital scale with marijuana residue on the scale."

The complaint says a cellphone in the vehicle "had a photo of the defendant while he was holding the same S&W Shield firearm that was recovered from the foot pursuit. This depiction was clearly visible while picking up the phone and the phone's background illuminated."

Also after the pursuit, officers were dispatched to N. Hopkins Street for an abandoned firearm. The complaint says a "Smith and Wesson .40 was located in a citizen's front yard within the immediate area of the pursuit path on N. 43rd Street."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Crosley made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Nov. 19. Cash bond was set at $10,000.