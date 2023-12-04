Milwaukee police chase, crash; vehicle taken in burglary

article

Milwaukee police are searching for a driver following a police pursuit and crash on Nov. 30.

The pursuit began around 7:15 p.m. near 63rd and Oklahoma after officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was taken in a burglary.

The driver refused to stop and vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with two vehicles near Forest Home Avenue and Howard Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The pursuit ended when the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.