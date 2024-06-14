Police chase, crash after carjacking; Milwaukee man accused

A Milwaukee man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint, leading police on a chase and crashing the victim's car on Wednesday, June 12.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Kendrick Lloyd with six felonies and a misdemeanor in the case. Court records show this was not his first run-in with the law.

"I’m terrified. I wake up at night thinking about that," said Sadie. "That’s the first thing that’s on my mind."

FOX6 agreed to conceal Sadie's identity for her safety. The 69-year-old said she was coming home from McDonald's on Tuesday morning when she noticed an unfamiliar vehicle in her neighborhood. It circled around her block and came back when she pulled into her driveway. That's when a man dressed in black came up to her with a gun.

"He said (expletive), get out the car," said Sadie. "At that point, he pushed me, grabbed what was in my hand, and jumped in the car."

Police chase ends with crash at Teutonia and Atkinson

Sadie was carjacked at gunpoint. The carjacker and another man took off in her GMC Terrain.

Police said Lloyd was the driver. According to a criminal complaint, he was seen driving a Dodge Caravan that was stolen just hours before Sadie's SUV was stolen.

Officers spotted the GMC Terrain the next day. That's when prosecutors say Lloyd led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended with a crash at Teutonia and Atkinson.

A 19-year-old passenger was arrested at the scene. Lloyd ran off.

Police chase ends with crash at Teutonia and Atkinson

Court records show Lloyd is currently out on bail for a Washington County armed robbery and previously served three years in prison for a Milwaukee County armed robbery.

"I don’t think they should have been out on bail after they’ve already committed a crime," said Sadie. "Then they come out and they do another armed robbery? I just hope they don’t get out this time."

Sadie said she has owned her Milwaukee home for 36 years but is now contemplating moving. She is happy to still have her life.