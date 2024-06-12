article

Milwaukee police arrested two men after a pursuit and crash on Wednesday morning, June 12.

Officers tried to stop a stolen SUV near Teutonia and Finn, but the driver took off. It sparked a high-speed chase.

Less than a mile from where it began, police said the pursuit came to end. The fleeing SUV crashed at Teutonia and Atkinson. FOX6 News at the scene found the mangled vehicle and a damaged stoplight.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old passenger at the scene. The 20-year-old driver ran off but was arrested near the scene.