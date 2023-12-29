Girl struck, killed on Milwaukee's northwest side

article

A teen girl was struck by a vehicle and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Friday, Dec. 29.

It happened near Appleton and Congress around 5:10 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old pedestrian was hit by an SUV that was headed west on Appleton.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the 41-year-old driver of the SUV remained at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.