Milwaukee New Year's Day shootings; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 1.
Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.
9th and Locust
A 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury around 1 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
No arrest have been made.
44th and Forest Home
Around 2:45 a.m., a 47-year-old person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.