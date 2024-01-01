Milwaukee New Year's Day shootings; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 1.

Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

9th and Locust

A 22-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury around 1 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrest have been made.

44th and Forest Home

Around 2:45 a.m., a 47-year-old person was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.