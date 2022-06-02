Milwaukee National Gun Violence Awareness Day set for June 3

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and city violence prevention leaders declared on Thursday, June 2 that Friday, June 3, 2022 to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city of Milwaukee.

"Whether it's downtown, whether it's in a grocery store, whether it's in a church, whether it's in a hospital, or whether it's in an elementary school, far too often every single day in this city, in this state and in this country, people are mowed down by individuals who should not have access to guns in the first place," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "We should be working to put an end to that."

"I am tired and I am angry," said Jennifer Hoffman-Jonas of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, North Shore Milwaukee. "I am angry that we keep having to hold these gun violence awareness days because not enough people will recognize the public health crisis that gun violence has become. I am angry that the number of families destroyed by the grief and pain of gun violence continues to climb exponentially every day in Milwaukee."

National Gun Violence Awareness Day kicks off Wear Orange Weekend, which runs June 3 – 5. A news release says this weekend is dedicated to honoring the lives of those affected by gun violence and elevating the voices of those demanding an end to gun violence.

"Wear Orange" began in 2015 to commemorate the life of Hadiya Pendleton, who was tragically shot and killed in Chicago one week after marching in President Obama’s inaugural parade. Hadiya’s friends chose to wear orange, the color hunters wear to protect themselves from being shot. Since then, orange has become the defining color of the gun violence prevention movement. City leaders encourage everyone to wear orange this weekend.

