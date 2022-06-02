5th and Lapham homicide: Man died at scene, investigation ongoing

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, June 1 near 5th and Lapham. It happened shortly before 11 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

5th and Lapham homicide in Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.