House panel advances gun legislation in wake of US mass shootings
The House Judiciary Committee has advanced legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21.
Biden calls for tougher gun laws following series of mass shootings: 'How much more carnage?'
The speech follows recent mass shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Uvalde, Texas school shooting: Slain teacher, deceased husband both laid to rest
At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.
School shootings: Wisconsin law enforcement message to families
If you see something, say something: That's the message from Wisconsin law enforcement after last week's mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Uvalde hero Border Patrol agent speaks out on 'complete chaos,' rushing in to save students
Jacob Albarado's wife and daughter were in Robb Elementary School at the time.
'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school -- even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside -- has been placed with the school district's homegrown police chief.
Uvalde, Texas police cooperating with state in school shooting probe, district PD chief not responding
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, has reportedly not responded to Texas Rangers in two days for a follow-up interview
Uvalde teacher closed propped-open door before attack, Texas police say
The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.
Texas School Shooting: Governor issues disaster declaration for city of Uvalde
One week after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde.
Uvalde grieves at funerals for 19 children, 2 teachers after Texas shooting
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students in Uvalde, Texas — the start of summer break.
'2nd Amendment was never absolute,' Biden says in gun reform talk
The president hinted Monday that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting.
Meet the group teaching America’s mayors how to respond to mass shootings
“Mayors rarely think about how they’d respond to a mass shooting until it happens ... This isn’t something you can learn by participating in an active shooter drill."
Ted Cruz confronted for attending NRA convention same week of Texas school shooting
Texas Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a protester while at a restaurant in Houston Friday night. The protestor asked Cruz why he came to the NRA convention after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting
The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week and make findings public.
Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde
The visit to Uvalde is President Biden’s second trip in less than two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after a mass shooting.
Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
Giants’ Kapler refusing to take field for anthem in protest
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Friday he will refuse to take the field for the national anthem in a protest over the nation’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.
Texas school shooting: NRA speakers call for better school security, mental health approach
One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer.
Gov. Abbott says he was ‘misled' about response to Texas school shooting
Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman.