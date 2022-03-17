Milwaukee, Nashville top 2 RNC contenders: FOX News confirms

article

A FOX News report on Thursday, March 17 confirms the Republican National Convention's site selection committee has whittled to two the number of cities it is considering to host the 2024 convention. Those two cities are Milwaukee and Nashville.

The report says the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) site selection committee for the 2024 nominating convention has dropped Salt Lake City, Utah from contention.

RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters issued the following statement:

"The RNC is very appreciative of the overwhelming interest and competitive bids from cities across the country, especially Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh, to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. We look forward to entering the final stages of the selection process and delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

As recent as a month ago, Milwaukee was considered the frontrunner in the bidding process for the RNC.

RNC committee's February visit

VISIT Milwaukee confirmed it was welcoming a Republican National Convention committee to town as they consider Milwaukee as the host city of the 2024 convention.

FOX6 News confirmed that Milwaukee business leaders and elected officials, including Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, met with a national Republican delegation Wednesday night. It included a cocktail reception and dinner at Lake Park Bistro.

During the meeting, Johnson pitched the city and earned praise from Reince Priebus, former chair of the Republican National Committee and Republican Part of Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"These guys put on such an incredible show. And the mayor – honestly - he was great," Priebus said Thursday on The Jay Weber Show. "Continuing the tradition of Democratic mayors being great hosts for the Republican National Committee. This guy Johnson, he was fabulous."

Put on by VISIT Milwaukee, the visit started off at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. There, FOX6 learned Milwaukee’s police and fire chiefs presented their safety plan.

The group then toured Maier Festival Park, headed to the Riverside Theater and had lunch at the newly-opened 3rd Street Market Hall. Some in the group took time to play bags as area politicians look to land the convention and its estimated $200 million economic impact. The group also stopped at MIAD's Selfie Museum, the Wisconsin Center and Fiserv Forum.

"We know how to have a good time in Milwaukee," Farrow said. "I think what they realized, from the committee that was here from Milwaukee, is we're ready to have a good time. Show them that we can keep everyone safe, but we can show the world and be impressed with."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Republicans visiting Milwaukee this week include the RNC selection committee members, plus top RNC officers. A source told FOX6 that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was delayed in Detroit due to bad weather.

Milwaukee's bid, standing

Some of Wisconsin's appeal is its position as a manufacturing and battleground state, where the last few presidential races have been decided by roughly 20,000 votes.

The RNC convention selection committee is also considering Nashville and Salt Lake City. The group next will visit Nashville.

"I think it’s between Nashville and Milwaukee," Priebus told Weber. "I think Milwaukee’s a much better pick. It’s not because I’m from Kenosha. I believe in battleground states for conventions. I think it can help.

"If you come into Milwaukee, you own the city. You are it – and number one they want you, and they need you."

What's next?

The FOX News report Thursday says RNC chair Ronna McDaniel was in Milwaukee on Wednesday to meet with officials, to make up for the earlier official visit she missed due to a canceled flight. And officials from Milwaukee and Nashville will be in the nation’s capital next week to make their final cases to the site selection committee.

The final decision is expected to be announced at the RNC's summer meeting in early August.