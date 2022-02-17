Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee host RNC? Politico report says city leads competition

MILWAUKEE - A report by Politico indicates Milwaukee leads the competition to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. The report also seems to indicate a verdict is already in.

The report says one of the biggest appeals of Milwaukee is that it is almost "turn-key." Milwaukee also has the infrastructure and planning figured out – since it was ready to host the DNC in 2020. 

VISIT Milwaukee said Wednesday it was welcoming a Republican National Convention committee to town as they consider Milwaukee to host the 2024 convention. 

Republican National Convention: Milwaukee mayoral candidates excited

VISIT Milwaukee said Wednesday it is welcoming a Republican National Convention committee to town as they consider Milwaukee to host in 2024.

The candidates for Milwaukee mayor also seemed eager to welcome the RNC committee. 

"It's not about red. It's not about blue. It's about green – and using those dollars as an infusion of resources into the pockets of our workers here in the city of Milwaukee," said Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson of the convention's potential financial benefit. "I want to see that."

Cavalier Johnson, Bob Donovan

"I was so happy when the Democratic Party chose Milwaukee for the convention, and then of course, that all sort of when south obviously with COVID," mayoral candidate Bob Donovan said.

VISIT Milwaukee organized the bid to host, estimating the convention could generate just under $200 million in revenue.  

Milwaukee hoped to collect a similar return from the 2020 Democratic National Convention, but it was scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic – reducing the profit to $3 million.

The RNC committee is also considering Nashville and Salt Lake City. 

