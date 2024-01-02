Milwaukee man charged, felony murder from May 2023

A man charged with helping another man after a homicide now faces a murder charge of his own. The man has long been suspected in the slaying – and is now the first felony charged in Milwaukee County for 2024.

Prosecutors charged Zavionn Terrell and Antonio Carr Tuesday morning, Jan. 2 – both with felony murder of Kevin Cross in May 2023. If Carr's name is familiar, it is because he is also charged with helping get rid of a suspect vehicle in a homicide that happened that same month.

On May 3, 2023, a burning van was found underneath the 35th Street overpass on Milwaukee's south side. The van was wanted in connection with a homicide that happened hours earlier on the north side of the city – where 40-year-old Michael Schraven was killed. Lance Windom, 35, was charged in that shooting.

Kevin Cross

Carr, 25, is charged with helping get rid of the van.

But on May 18, as police were developing Carr as a suspect, court documents say Carr was with two other men that night – including Cross. Court documents say the three were near 50th and Hampton when two men came up to the car, opened the doors and started shooting. One man was hurt, Cross was killed and Carr was unharmed. The man asked Carr to help get them to a hospital.

Zavionn Terrell

Carr was arrested the next day at the home of 26-year-old Jeannette Nevels. She is charged with helping Carr. Court documents say three guns found in an oven match casings found at 50th and Hampton.

Terrell, 24, is also charged with felony murder in Cross' death. Court documents say Terrell was on GPS monitoring that put him at the scene of the shooting.

Both Terrell and Carr are in Department of Corrections custody – and have not made their first appearances in Milwaukee County court.