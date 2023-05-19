Milwaukee shooting: 1 dead, 1 wounded near 50th and Hampton

A Milwaukee shooting left one man dead and another wounded Thursday night, May 18 on the city's north side.

It happened near 50th and Hampton around 10:30 p.m. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard gunfire and watched as the investigation unfolded.

"It’s crazy. It don’t make no sense," said Terrance Batton.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Batton got home from work to find his neighborhood turned into a crime scene.

"It was a drive-by shooting or something. Somebody’s car got shot up," he said.

Shooting near 50th and Hampton, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said 25-year-old Kevin Cross died at the scene. A 28-year-old man was wounded, taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

"Just heard a couple gunshots, that’s it," said Paul Webster, who lives nearby with his grandkids. "It puts fear in my heart because it’s close to home. It’s really close to home."

Milwaukee Police data shows, so far this year, there have been more than 49 homicide – down 39% compared to this time last year.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Neighbors near 50th and Hampton hope peace returns to their block.

"Put the guns down. Go to work, go to school. It ain’t that serious," Batton said.

"The summer’s coming in, and I’m hoping and praying everyone just be safe," said Webster.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.