Milwaukee homicide, burned van; man accused of helping felon

A Milwaukee man is accused of helping the person responsible for a north side homicide last month. The accused is 24-year-old Antonio Carr – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Harboring or aiding a felon

Bail jumping (felony)

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy responded to a freeway shooting the morning of May 3. It happened on the southbound Highway 145 on-ramp at Silver Spring Drive. Despite life-saving attempts, the victim ultimately died at the scene from three gunshot wounds.

A detective later spoke to a person who said she was a passenger in the victim's vehicle. This person stated, per the complaint, the victim driving when the "car in front of them stopped, the drive got out and began to shoot" into their vehicle. The person described the attacker's "car" as a "blue/gray tall work van."

The victim's vehicle was equipped with a video camera which showed the events leading up to the shooting. The complaint states the victim is heard saying: "Dude, drive you big (expletive) van. What are you doing fool? What is you doing?" A person then got out of the van and approached the victim's car before four gunshots are heard.

Several hours later, a green van was located underneath a bridge near 35th Street and Arthur Avenue in Milwaukee. The bottom of a burned, red gasoline can was recovered from behind the front passenger seat under melted debris, and that the damage to the van was extensive.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office found surveillance video from the roadways near the homicide scene – and confirmed the burned van was the vehicle driven by the shooter, the complaint states.

The complaint states a detective spoke to Carr, who admitted to "being at or near both the homicide and burnt van locations." However, Carr said he went to the homicide scene "because he saw it on the news" and that he was near the van "because he was on the south side to 'bust a move.'"

The detective found text messages between another individual and Carr in which he "sends that person a news story about the homicide and the text, 'on my baby he killed him,'" the complaint states. The person then responded with advice about how to dispose of the van. A short time later, Carr texted, "Done."

Carr is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court Saturday, June 3.