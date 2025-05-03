Milwaukee lead screening clinic for MPS students on Wednesday

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Health Department is holding a large lead screening clinic for MPS students on Wednesday, May 7. Milwaukee's request for CDC assistance in scaling up lead screening and prioritizing schools was previously denied. The health department is now relying on support and guidance from the state and then making its own decisions.



The Milwaukee Health Department will hold a large lead screening clinic on Wednesday, May 7. It’s an effort to test Milwaukee Public Schools kids as the district deals with lead crises in some schools.

"We want CDC team members physically on the ground to work with us on how do we scale our lead screening? How do we prioritize the right schools?" said Tyler Weber with the Milwaukee Health Department.

The backstory:

That help isn’t coming. In April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denied Milwaukee’s request for help with lead dangers in public schools.

"They wouldn't have brought funding, but they would have brought this national expertise to guide us, to support us, and also have this national perspective," added Weber.

A new plan

Big picture view:

Now, Weber's team is pivoting.

"We have regular set meetings, we do talk to the state, so the state is offering support, guidance, and expertise. And then we just make the decisions," said Weber.

This week, Milwaukee Public Schools released new images of the crisis, showing chipping and peeling lead paint. The district said it plans to assess nearly 100 aging buildings by the end of the year, and much of that work will happen over the summer.

"The biggest concern for me is, OK, we have identified a school that needs work, but it can't happen until the summer. What is happening with those children? And this is why the next big critical step is lead screening," said Weber.

Lead screening clinic

What's next:

On May 7, Milwaukee health leaders will hold a lead screening clinic inside North Division High School. It follows the announcement of the upcoming closures of Westside Academy and Brown Street Academy because of lead exposure.

Parents are concerned, knowing that lead can cause brain and nerve damage.

"I really didn't think that they were going to close down this one. Such a great school," said Lynnette Mahnke.

Weber said there’s no playbook for dealing with this crisis, but there is a lead action plan leaders are using to help keep kids safe.

"We're putting a lot of resources within the health department to get a grasp on what the situation is and provide transparent information," said Weber.

What you can do:

Wednesday’s clinic starts at 2:30 p.m. And runs until 6:30 p.m. It’s open to all MPS students. Families are encouraged to get there early to ensure they’re seen.