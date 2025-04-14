MPS lead crisis; CDC denies Milwaukee's request for help due to layoffs

The Brief The CDC has denied Milwaukee's request for help in the lead crisis at Milwaukee Public Schools. Commissioner Mike Totoraitis provided more information on Monday, April 14. The Milwaukee Health Department recently identified seven schools with unsafe lead levels.



Commissioner Mike Totoraitis of the Milwaukee Health Department provided more information on Monday, April 14 regarding the CDC’s denial of the Milwaukee Health Department's Epi-Aid request.

"Really disappointed to have received that notification. It was a difficult email to see," said Commissioner Mike Totoraitis. "To see that all of our partners at the CDC have been let go was pretty difficult. At this point, we don't have any contacts at the CDC for childhood lead poisoning. It's a pretty stark moment for us in the department to not have someone to reach out to federally."

The Milwaukee Health Department recently identified seven schools with unsafe lead levels. Three remain closed. They are LaFollette, Starms Early Childhood Center and Fernwood Montessori. They will remain closed even after spring break, Weber said. Students are attending classes in other buildings.

The Milwaukee Health Department invited the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Centers for Disease Control to help with its lead investigations.

"We are very nervous with what we've seen, and we've also seen more unsafe lead practices," said Tyler Weber, MHD deputy commissioner. "That's why we said we need to shut down and do this right."