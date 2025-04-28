MPS lead exposure; 2 more schools to close in May

The Brief MPS and the City Health Commissioner on Monday will announce the next phase of lead cleanup and the lead action plan. The action plan prioritizes schools to be inspected and lays out procedures for stabilization and maintenance. Three MPS schools closed in March due to concerns over lead, including Starms Early Childhood Education Center, Fernwood Montessori School and LaFollette School.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Monday, April 28 released its lead action plan as it deals with an ongoing lead crisis. The district announced it will close two more MPS schools in May.

Students at Brown Street Academy and West Side Academy will soon relocate to Douglas Middle School as crews clean their schools.

Timeline:

Cleaning will begin at West Side Academy on May 5. On May 12, work will begin at Brown Street School.

The next large clinic at North Division High School will take place on May 7.

The backstory:

Fernwood Montessori School reopened to students and staff on Friday, April 25 after the school passed its Milwaukee Health Department lead hazard clearance check.

Students and staff temporarily moved from Fernwood to Douglas when MPS closed the school in March for stabilization and cleanup of lead hazards. MPS said the closure allowed for intensive work to proceed in the school.

No children at the school have been identified as having elevated lead levels in their blood in connection with lead dust at Fernwood Montessori School.

Two other MPS schools – Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School – remain closed due to lead.