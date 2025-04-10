article

The Brief WisDOT's tunnel light replacement project is moving forward in Milwaukee County. The I-43 exit ramp tunnel to Kilbourn Avenue is scheduled to reopen on Friday. The entrance ramp tunnel to the interstate will be closed for months.



As the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's tunnel light replacement project moves forward, changes are coming to Milwaukee's Kilbourn Tunnels as soon as Friday. Here's what to know.

Kilbourn Tunnels

What's next:

The Interstate 43 northbound exit ramp tunnel to Kilbourn Avenue is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. on Friday, April 11.

By 7 a.m. on Monday, April 14, the Kilbourn Avenue entrance ramp tunnel to I-43 northbound is scheduled to close for approximately two months as crews repair and replace lights.

WisDOT said drivers should use 6th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue to get around the entrance ramp tunnel closure.

Big picture view:

Gov. Tony Evers approved $4.5 million in February to upgrade lighting systems in Milwaukee County tunnels. In addition to the Kilbourn Tunnels, the funding addressed lights in the Howell Avenue tunnel, which runs under the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport runway.

The Kilbourn Tunnels are part of Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the light replacement project. The Howell tunnel's light replacement is Stage 3.

All stages of the project are scheduled to be finished by mid-summer. All work, though, depends on weather and is subject to change.