New details are emerging in the criminal case against a former Milwaukee real estate agent who's accused of human trafficking and sexual assault.

Austin Chronister, criminally charged in Milwaukee County, appeared in Waukesha County court on Tuesday. A court commissioner granted a 10-year injunction against Chronister after a victim in the criminal case took the stand.

Victim testifies

What they're saying:

The woman said she moved into a State Street home in 2017 after she met Chronister on a BDSM website. Not long after she moved in, she said Chronister became upset about her sending a friend request on Facebook.

The woman said she was hit with a leather strap. That summer, the woman said she was tied up and hung upside down in the basement. At one point, she said Chronister poured water over her face. The woman said she "felt like I was going to die."

Those details came to light as the woman took the stand in Tuesday's injunction hearing. The woman also detailed events that are part of the criminal case against Chronister, which includes sexual assault and false imprisonment charges.

Dig deeper:

The woman lived in the State Street home for about six years. She left in November 2023. During that time, the woman said Chronister, another man, and three other women lived in the home. That includes Christin Saint Pierre.

Saint Pierre is a defense attorney and is named in the criminal complaint filed against Chronister, but she is not charged in connection to the case. The two of them own the State Street home.

The woman came to police with the allegations in May 2024. Chronister's defense attorney asked the woman why she hadn't come forward earlier. The woman said she was fearful.

What's next:

Nicole Muller, Chronister's defense attorney, said she intends for the injunction to be reviewed by another judge at a later date.

As for the criminal case, Chronister is back in Milwaukee County court next month for an arraignment.