Milwaukee human trafficking case; man accused bound over for trial

The Brief A former high-end Milwaukee real estate broker was bound over for trial. The 38-year-old is charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and more. A DA's office investigator and police detective testified in the case on Friday.



A former high-end Milwaukee real estate broker charged with human trafficking, sexual assault and false imprisonment is headed to trial.

What they're saying:

A district attorney's office investigator and Milwaukee police detective testified in the case against 38-year-old Austin Chronister.

"He'd lift her up, underneath her neck, pick her up off the ground, and slam her onto the staircase landing," said MPD Det. Michael Walker.

Walker testified a woman said Chronister sexually assaulted her. She lived with Chronister at a State Street home for roughly six-and-a-half years, along with other women – including the co-owner of the house, Attorney Christin Saint Pierre.

Christin Saint Pierre leaves court on March 21

Saint Pierre was in court for Chronister's preliminary hearing. She didn't comment afterward. Saint Pierre is named in the complaint, but she is not charged in connection to the case.

"She was threatened at one time with being injected with some type of ingredient that would render her in a coma state," said Sarah Blomme, an investigator with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Blomme testified a second woman said she met Chronister on a dating website. She, too, signed a contract but felt she couldn't leave. The investigator said the woman described a sexual assault, as well.

The women said they weren't allowed to turn down sex and would be subject to punishment.

"Physically beating her or doing some sort of reprimanding if chores weren’t done," Blomme said. "She was prohibited from attending family events."

The women told investigators they entered into a contract as a part of a BDSM lifestyle to live at the home, but became unhappy with the living situation and wanted to leave but felt they couldn't.

"Her participation in sex parties was consensual?" Defense Attorney Nicole Muller said.

"I think there were some parties that were, and some parties where I think she felt like she was expected to do it," Walker testified.

What's next:

Neither Chronister nor his attorney commented after Friday's hearing, at which he was bound over for trial. He is due back in court next month.