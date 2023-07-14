Milwaukee homicides, accused killer in 2 cases gets new judge

A Milwaukee man charged with two separate homicides will get a new judge.

Lance Windom, 32, was in court Friday afternoon, July 14. It was a brief appearance, the latest for the cases that first began last fall.

Prosecutors charged Windom last month with shooting and killing 33-year-old Mario Redmond in a home near 46th and Locust in November.

Five months later in May, prosecutors say Windom was caught on a recorded prison phone call with an inmate discussing a second homicide.

Court filings state Windom came across mechanic Michael Schraven, who Windom said stuffed him on work, driving on Highway 145. Prosecutors say Windom got out and shot him.

Lance Windom in court July 14, 2023

The van used in the homicide was later found burning underneath the 35th Street bridge.

Windom's case had been brought before Judge Ellen Brostom. He is now due in Judge Jeffrey Wagner's court later this month for arraignment in both homicide cases.