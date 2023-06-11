Milwaukee homicide, 46th and Locust, suspect tried selling gun: complaint

More than six months after a Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 46th and Locust, charges have been filed against the man prosecutors say pulled the trigger.

Lance Windom, 32, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime for the Nov. 22, 2022 shooting death of Mario Redmond, Jr., 33. The "as party to a crime" indicates there could be more charges against other people.

Redmond, Jr.'s father said charging Windom is a step in the right direction, but the family won't rest until everyone involved is held accountable.

A necklace Mario Redmond, Sr. wears isn't just an accessory. It's the closest he can be to his son.

"I keep him with me every day," said Redmond, Sr. "My son was more than just a number in Milwaukee's homicide victims. He had a family that loved him. There's some sense of relief to know that there's light at the end of the tunnel, but at the end of that tunnel, we still will be without my son."

A criminal complaint says Windom tried to sell the gun on social media an hour after the shooting.

Redmond, Jr. was found lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head inside the front door of a home near 46th and Locust on that late November morning. He died at the scene. Prosecutors say a .40 caliber casing was found near his feet. There was no .40 caliber weapon found in the home.

A woman at the home said Redmond, Jr. came over that morning, and there was an argument. She added that two women also came over, and Redmond, Jr. argued with them. She said she was in the bathroom when she heard a gunshot.

Lance Windom, Mario Redmond, Jr.

The two women who had come to the home said they heard the shot as they were leaving and didn't see the shooting. One of them was Lance Windom's cousin, the complaint says.

Video showed police what really happened. At the time of the shooting, surveillance shows an SUV pulling into the alley behind the house. A man gets out and walks up to the front door of the house. Seconds later, a gunshot is heard in the video. The man is then seen leaving while carrying a handgun, running back to the SUV.

Homicide scene near 46th and Locust, Milwaukee

On Dec. 1, 2022, police went to the address connected to that SUV on Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee and found the vehicle parked behind an apartment building. Prosecutors say .40 caliber ammunition was found in the home, along with a dog that was seen inside the SUV in the surveillance video from the day of the shooting, a hoodie the shooter was seen wearing in the video and surgical gloves he had on. Lance Windom was also there.

Prosecutors say the investigation revealed Windom had telephone contact with an inmate in jail after the shooting, and Windom told the inmate that his cousin "was brave and did not give the police information about him." A search of Windom's cousin's phone records revealed she had contacted him minutes before and after the homicide but did not tell police this when questioned.

Mapping data from Windom's phone showed he was at the apartment on Appleton on the morning of the murder, at 46th and Locust when the fatal shooting happened and then back at the Appleton apartment afterward.

Mario Redmond, Jr. and Mario Redmond, Sr.

FOX6 News spoke with Redmond, Jr.'s father in early January, just over a month after the crime. He was determined to find answers in the death of his only son.

"As his father, I'm so hurt. His mom is hurt," said Mario Redmond Sr. "I do know for a fact something violent happened in that house. To lose him, not to have him anymore, is very hard on our family. We just want justice for our family and justice for his kids. He didn't deserve to be taken away from us in no kind of way whatsoever."

Windom made his initial appearance in court Saturday, June 10. Cash bond was set at $250,000.

Online court records show two other open cases filed against Windom in Milwaukee County. One was filed three days before the homicide charges were filed. In that case, he's charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, sale/possess/use/transport machine guns and felony bail jumping. Cash bond was set at $10,000 in that case when he appeared in court on June 6, the day charges were filed.

In December 2022, two weeks after Redmond, Jr. was murdered, Windom was in Milwaukee County court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Cash bond was set at $1,500 and posted.