Milwaukee Highway 145 murder targeted, heard on prison call: complaint

Michael Schraven, 40, was shot and killed off Highway 145 in Milwaukee May 3 in what was initially thought to be random road rage, but prosecutors say Schraven was targeted, and Lance Windom was the one who pulled the trigger. The crime was captured on a recorded prison phone call.

This case is not the only Milwaukee homicide in which Windom is charged.

"Thank you for calling Oshkosh Correctional Institution."

The May 3 phone call started shortly before 9 a.m. Prosecutors say an inmate was on one end and Windom was on the other.

Milwaukee Highway 145 murder

At around the same time, Schraven, a mechanic, followed a car onto Highway 145 when a man got out and started shooting at him.

"I tried my best. I was not successful," said Keri Mack, who performed CPR on Schraven. "I tried. I tried. I tried, and I am sorry. I'm sorry I wasn't successful, but I tried."

Schraven died, and at the time, it was believed to be a random road rage shooting. Now, court documents say he was targeted.

According to the court documents, Windom told the inmate: "Please tell me that ain't the mechanic right there behind me."

Then, "a beeping sound is heard…" "as if a car door has opened..." and "…four gunshots are heard."

Lance Windom

The documents say Windom is then recorded saying, "He the reason my (expletive) wasn't running, bro."

Prosecutors say Windom tried to call Schraven, his mechanic, for two weeks to return car parts, but Schraven was ducking him until Windom came across him on the highway ramp.

"I ‘boom, boom, boom,’" Windom said, according to the court documents.

Lance Windom, Mario Redmond, Jr.

Windom was arrested in June and charged with gun charges. Days later, he was charged with killing Mario Redmond, 33, in a home near 46th and Locust Nov. 22, 2022.

In mid-June, prosecutors amended the gun charges case, adding a homicide charge for shooting and killing Schraven.

Prosecutors say the van Windom was driving the morning Schraven was killed was found burning underneath the south 35th Street bridge later that day.

35th Street bridge van fire

Court documents say someone sent a screenshot of a FOX6 News story about the shooting to Anthony Carr. Carr sent the person his pinned location, where the burned van was found. He's charged with aiding a felon and bail jumping.

As of Wednesday, June 28, Carr and Windom remained in the Milwaukee County Jail.

FOX6 reached out to Windom's attorney for comment on the latest charges, but we haven't heard back.