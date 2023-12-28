Milwaukee homicide vigil; families come together to remember

A vigil was held Thursday, Dec. 28 for loved ones of homicide victims that died this year in Milwaukee.

The "Forever In Our Hearts" homicide candlelight vigil was held at Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church. There was also a prayer service.

Families came together to remember and to push for change.

Milwaukee Police Department crime data shows there have been 167 homicides so far in 2023. That’s down 20% from last year, which ended up with 215 homicides.

"I want everyone to be on the same team here to make our city safer for everybody, but especially our kids," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said.

Ephesians Missionary Baptist Church was joined by Northcott Neighborhood House, Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope, Pastors United, Health Connections Incorporated and MKE Black Grassroots Network for Health Equity to put the vigil together.