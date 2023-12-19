Milwaukee homicide; Raekwon Dangerfield sentenced, 20 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Raekwon Dangerfield on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to 20 years in prison and an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a March 2021 shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Dangerfield and his older brother, Richard Dangerfield, were charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the shooting death of Jovan Wilder. But in September, Raekwon pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, second-degree reckless homicide.

In May, a judge sentenced Richard Dangerfield to 28 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with this crime.

Richard Dangerfield

Case details

Court filings say the brothers fired shots from a car near 76th and Bobolink on March 20, 2021, hitting and killing Wilder, who was in another vehicle.

Investigators learned Wilder was unintentionally hit, as the gunfire stemmed from an argument involving two other cars.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shortly after the shooting, police were called to a car crash near 76th and Sheridan involving a Saturn in which Richard Dangerfield was a passenger, and arrested.

Police later arrested Raekwon at a home, where filings say police found two handguns.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles, a Saturn and a Chrysler. Puffs of dust or smoke, consistent with apparent bullet impact between the vehicles, were seen as one of the vehicles turned. The video also showed the victim's car approach and then collide with the median.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In a statement to police, Richard said that Raekwon began shooting at the Chrysler seen on surveillance before beginning to shoot, too – using a gun taken from the driver. The group in the Saturn had allegedly "encountered" the Chrysler at several locations that day. Raekwon told police he saw two people in the Chrysler were armed and that one of them opened their door, showing a gun, before he began to shoot.