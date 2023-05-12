Milwaukee homicide: Richard Dangerfield sentenced to 28 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Richard Dangerfield on Thursday, May 11 to 28 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in connection with a fatal shooting in March 2021.

Dangerfield and his brother Raekwon Dangerfield were both charged with first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say they fired shots from a car on Milwaukee's north side – striking and killing a man in another vehicle.

In February 2023, a Milwaukee County jury found Richard Dangerfield guilty as charged. A jury trial for Raekwon Dangerfield is now scheduled for September.

Police were called to the area of 76th and Bobolink in March 2021. At the scene, police found a sedan in the middle of the intersection, the driver's door apparently struck by gunfire. The victim was found slumped over in the driver's seat with a wound near his eye. Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Upon investigation, detectives determined the victim was unintentionally struck. The gunfire resulted from an argument involving two other cars. Ten total spent casings were recovered in the area, consistent with two different shooters.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles, a Saturn and a Chrysler. Puffs of dust or smoke, consistent with apparent bullet impact between the vehicles, were seen as one of the vehicles turned. The video also showed the victim's car approach and then collide with the median.

Shortly after the shooting, police were called to a car crash near 76th and Sheridan. One of the cars involved was determined to be the Saturn seen on surveillance.

Richard Dangerfield was a passenger in the Saturn, according to a criminal complaint, and he was taken into custody on warrants. A search warrant was later executed at the Dangerfield residence, where Raekwon Dangerfield was taken into custody.

At the home, the complaint states, authorities recovered two handguns consistent with having fired the casings found at the scene.

In a statement to police, Richard said that Raekwon began shooting at the Chrysler seen on surveillance before beginning to shoot, too -- using a gun taken from the driver. The group in the Saturn had allegedly "encountered" the Chrysler at several locations that day. Raekwon told police he saw two people in the Chrysler were armed and that one of them opened their door, showing a gun, before he began to shoot.