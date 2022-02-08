Raekwon Dangerfield: New homicide trial date set by judge

article

A new trial date has been set for a man charged with March 2021 homicide that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Raekwon Dangerfield, 22, and his older brother, 26-year-old Richard Dangerfield, were charged with first-degree reckless homicide nearly a year ago in the March 2021 shooting death of Jovan Wilder.

The trial for Raekwon Dangerfield was set to go to a jury trial next week. But during a final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Feb. 8, Dangerfield wanted a new attorney, citing a breakdown in communication and that he felt rushed to go to trial. The trial date was set back in October.

Dangerfield’s attorney Patrick Flanagan contradicted those concerns, based on recent conversations with his client.

Judge J.D. Watts denied Dangerfield’s motion for a new attorney, and set a new trial date for April.

Court filings say the brothers fired shots from a car near 76th and Bobolink on March 20, 2021, hitting and killing Wilder, who was in another vehicle.

Investigators learned Wilder was unintentionally hit, as the gunfire stemmed from an argument involving two other cars.

Shortly after the shooting, police were called to a car crash near 76th and Sheridan involving a Saturn in which Richard Dangerfield was a passenger, and arrested.

Police later arrested Raekwon at a home, where filings say police found two handguns.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles, a Saturn and a Chrysler. Puffs of dust or smoke, consistent with apparent bullet impact between the vehicles, were seen as one of the vehicles turned. The video also showed the victim's car approach and then collide with the median.

In a statement to police, Richard said that Raekwon began shooting at the Chrysler seen on surveillance before beginning to shoot, too – using a gun taken from the driver. The group in the Saturn had allegedly "encountered" the Chrysler at several locations that day. Raekwon told police he saw two people in the Chrysler were armed and that one of them opened their door, showing a gun, before he began to shoot.

Richard is set for a plea hearing in the case on Thursday.