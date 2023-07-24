Milwaukee homicide, 76th and Mill, 9-year-old dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night near 76th and Mill. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed a 9-year-old was killed.
The fatal shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m.
FOX6's crews captured a large police presence in the strip mall parking lot in that area.
Milwaukee homicide, 76th and Mill
We're working to learn more from police on whether any arrests were made.