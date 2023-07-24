Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee homicide, 76th and Mill, 9-year-old dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:07PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, 76th and Mill

The medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night near 76th and Mill.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night near 76th and Mill. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed a 9-year-old was killed.

The fatal shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m.

FOX6's crews captured a large police presence in the strip mall parking lot in that area.

Milwaukee homicide, 76th and Mill

We're working to learn more from police on whether any arrests were made.