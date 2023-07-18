5-year-old girls shot; Milwaukee neighborhoods on edge

Two Milwaukee 5-year-old girls were show over the past few days. Police have an arrest in one of those instances, but are seeking the second shooter – and neighbors are on edge.

41st and Wright shooting

One 5-year-old was shot at 41st and Wright in Milwaukee on Tuesday evening, July 18. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Neighbors told FOX6 News the block became a crime scene scattered with toys.

"Kids should be able to come outside and play and not have to worry about being hit and targeted by bullets because of senseless and silly kids, teenagers," said the neighbor.

A neighbor close to the victim's family said the girl was playing outside when a car drove up and started shooting.

"I’m just devastated simply because she’s 5, put yourself in her shoes and imagine how you feel," the neighbor said.

No arrests have been made in this case.

85th and Allyn shooting

Before the 41st and Wright shooting, a 5-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 85th and Allyn on Monday morning, July 17. The child is recovering.

Police said a Milwaukee man, 36, was arrested in connection with this shooting.

Juveniles shot in 2023

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News that so far in 2023, 103 people under the age of 18 have been shot. There have been 11 firearm-related homicides involving children during that same time.

For many parents, it is hitting too close to home.

"I have a 6-year-old. So that’s what made me realize my daughter would have been out here playing if I wouldn’t have decided to leave," the neighbor said. "I hope who ever is responsible I just hope they turn themselves in because you hit a child, you traumatized children on our block."