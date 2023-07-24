Milwaukee mother charged with neglect after 3-year-old shot

article

A 29-year-old Milwaukee mother faces a charge of child neglect after her 3-year-old child was shot and wounded on Wednesday, July 19.

Police were dispatched to a residence near 64th and Lancaster in response to a 3-year-old child having a gunshot wound. Investigation revealed the child was shot in the right hand and lost her right index finger as a result.

According to a criminal complaint, a family member of Dison said she was at the house with Dison in the front home office while Dison's two children were playing in a bedroom. They both heard a loud boom and rushed to see the children inside the closet of the bedroom. The complaint said one of Dison's child's right hand had two injured fingers and was bleeding. The defendant called 911.

Detectives investigated and found two handguns in the closet, "neither of which were the gun described as being purchased by the defendant, nor matching the gun case located in the closet," the complaint says.

The defendant claimed she purchased a Glock a few months prior, and she believed the gun was in a safe. The defendant claimed that the gun she purchased was the only gun inside her residence.

According to the criminal complaint, the night prior to the shooting, the defendant had the gun out to show a friend. The defendant claimed the gun was normally kept in a safe even though officials found no gun safe inside the residence. When a detective showed Dison a picture of the two firearms recovered from the closet, she "denied knowing about the guns, but refused to answer if her DNA or fingerprints would be located on the guns. The defendant said she wanted to talk with her family first," the complaint said.

Dison made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, July 24. Cash bond was set at $2,500.