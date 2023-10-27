15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man gets life in prison

article

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting on the city's south side.

Darren Williams, 22, was found guilty at trial in July of first-degree intentional homicide, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, and disorderly conduct.

Court records indicate Williams will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 60 years behind bars.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states police arrived at the shooting scene near 15th and Becher and found the victim, Jeanette Jimenez, on the floor in a large pool of blood.

Jimenez had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives recovered seven 10mm bullet casings in the living room area near the victim. Detectives also noted several bullet holes in the floor near her body.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A neighbor, per the complaint, said the victim was found dead in an apartment that Williams shared with his girlfriend. The neighbor told detectives they heard six gunshots and immediately believed they came from that apartment. Moments later, the neighbor saw Williams running from the building's entrance.

Williams was identified via a photograph. Family members believe Jimenez was trying to help break up a domestic dispute before she was fatally shot.

This wasn’t Williams' first run-in with the law. He was charged with burglary in November 2017 and misdemeanor domestic abuse in July 2019. Under the terms of his bail, he was not to commit any new crimes – a case that was still open at the time of Jimenez's killing.