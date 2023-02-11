15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side.

Prosecutors accuse 21-year-old Darren Williams of killing 59-year-old Jeanette Jimenez inside an apartment near 15th and Becher.

A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez on the floor in a large pool of blood. She had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives recovered seven 10mm bullet casings in the living room area near the victim. Detectives also noted several bullet holes in the floor near her body.

A neighbor, per the complaint, said the victim was found dead in an apartment that Williams shared with his girlfriend. The neighbor told detectives they heard six gunshots and immediately believed they came from that apartment. Moments later, the neighbor saw Williams running from the building's entrance.

Jeanette Jimenez

Williams was identified via photograph. Family members believe Jimenez was trying to help break up a domestic dispute before she was fatally shot.

This wasn’t Williams first run-in with the law. He was charged with burglary in November 2017 and misdemeanor domestic abuse in July 2019. Under the terms of his bail, he was not to commit any new crimes – a case that was still open at the time of the alleged homicide.

Williams is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent. He made his initial court appearance on Feb. 11 and had cash bond set at $250,000.