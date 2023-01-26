Milwaukee homicide near 15th and Becher, woman dead

A Milwaukee woman, 59, was killed Thursday night Jan. 26 near 15th and Becher.

Milwaukee police said this was a homicide, and the woman died at the scene. They did not indicate whether it was a shooting.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.