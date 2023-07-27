15th and Becher homicide, Milwaukee man found guilty

article

A Milwaukee man has been found guilty at trial Thursday, July 27, with first-degree reckless homicide for a Jan. 26 shooting on the city's south side.

Darren Williams, 22, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and disorderly conduct. A jury found him guilty of all counts.

A criminal complaint states police arrived at the scene and found Jimenez on the floor in a large pool of blood. She had multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives recovered seven 10mm bullet casings in the living room area near the victim. Detectives also noted several bullet holes in the floor near her body.

A neighbor, per the complaint, said the victim was found dead in an apartment that Williams shared with his girlfriend. The neighbor told detectives they heard six gunshots and immediately believed they came from that apartment. Moments later, the neighbor saw Williams running fr building's lding's entrance.

Jeanette Jimenez; Darren Williams

Williams was identified via a photograph. Family members believe Jimenez was trying to help break up a domestic dispute before she was fatally shot.