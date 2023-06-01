Milwaukee brothers charged; shooting, burglary near 60th and Fairmount

article

Two Milwaukee brothers have been charged after a May shooting near 60th and Fairmount.

Sajad and Zain Ragehi are both charged with the same two counts: burglary (armed) and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting scene near 60th and Fairmount on May 23. The victim, a 46-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the shin.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim and Sajad lived together. The victim found several text messages from people "asking for various sexual favors" – and told Sajad he "needed to leave the house" the morning of the shooting. The complaint states Sajad left and started "wandering around the neighborhood" before returning to use the bathroom.

Per the complaint, once Sajad had finished using the bathroom, another resident shouted that there were people at the back door – one of whom, later identified as Zain, was wearing a black mask and had a gun. That resident then ran to the front and found Sajad armed with a gun. Zain then came out through the front door and ordered the residents back into the house.

Police scene near 60th and Fairmount, Milwaukee (May 23)

The complaint states Zain "swung his gun" and hit the victim in the face. The victim then pushed Zain, who started shooting, and the victim and the other resident ran back inside. Zain and two other people were seen leaving with the resident's video game consoles and a "WiFi box;" Zain then pointed the gun at the resident's face before leaving.

As the brothers left, the resident told police he heard 13-15 more shots. The victim heard two separate guns shooting. The complaint states officers found four bullet strikes to the front door, four strikes to walls and three strikes to couches. There were also bullet fragments on the floor inside and inside a kitchen cabinet. Two bullet casings were found – one in the front yard and one in the driveway next door.

Sajad made his initial court appearance Thursday, June 1 and had cash bond set at $5,000. Zain is due in court Friday.