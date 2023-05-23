Milwaukee home invasion, shooting near 60th and Fairmount

article

A Milwaukee man, 46, was hurt when people broke into his home and shots were fired Tuesday afternoon, May 23 near 60th and Fairmount.

Police said it happened around 1 p.m.

The victim was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.