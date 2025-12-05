Milwaukee hit-and-run: Man pleads guilty after years of delays

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman. The victim was hit while trying to cross the street on the city's south side in 2022. The case had been repeatedly delayed for years, most recently in early November.



A Milwaukee man, whose case has been repeatedly delayed for years, pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman on the city's south side in 2022.

In court

Plea Hearing:

Prosecutors charged Quinton Ward, now 30 years old, with hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. He pleaded guilty to the count on Friday, more than three years after it was filed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

In early November, a Milwaukee County judge agreed to postpone a plea and sentencing hearing for Ward. It was the seventh last-minute delay in three years. The case had been set for a jury trial three times and for plea and sentencing four times. The defense requested five of those dates be delayed, often at the very last minute.

What's next:

Ward is scheduled to be sentenced in February 2026.

Related article

Revoked driver

The backstory:

Ward was 27 years old when prosecutors said he drove his maroon Acura TL into Tina Feiertag as she tried to cross near 16th and Lincoln. It happened on Sept. 21, 2022.

Since the crash, Ward has been caught behind the wheel time and time again – continuing to drive illegally with a revoked license. He has been free on cash bail each time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police let Ward go every time he was stopped. In Wisconsin, driving while revoked is not a crime – no matter how many times you get caught.

Kenosha County deputies tried to find a reason to arrest Ward last year. They couldn't, because the judge who set Ward's bail never made no more driving a condition of his release.